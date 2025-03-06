Tensions flare at Henderson council meeting amid Chief Chadwick's last days

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Henderson Police Chief Chadwick was placed on leave last month by the Henderson city manager. Sources told Channel 13, she has until Thursday, March 6 to either resign or be fired.

The uncertainty over Henderson Police Chief Chadwick's position prompted a heated exchange during Tuesday's council meeting.

"I'm not going to sit here, and not say something, because I am tired of being silent," said Councilwoman Monica Larson

Councilwoman Carrie Cox retorted, "Well, since you brought up endorsements."

The exchange between council members Monica Larson and Carrie Cox prompted a sharp response from Mayor Michelle Romero.

"I'm going to call a recess until we have some decorum. We will recess for five minutes. Have some decorum," said Romero.

While the City of Henderson hasn't provided details on why Chief Chadwick could be removed from her position, her supporters showed up to make their voices heard.

“Why would the city manager ruin the career of a dedicated chief who is responsible for cleaning up the problems left behind from the previous chief," said a supporter.

Channel 13 obtained a labor complaint filed against Chadwick and the city by the Nevada Association of Public Safety Officers and the Henderson Police Supervisors Association.

The executive director of the police union tells me the unions accuse Chadwick and the city of "union-busting activities."

The city and Chief Chadwick deny these allegations of wrongdoings and say, Lieutenant Charles Hedrick, President of the Henderson Police Supervisors was never treated unfairly.

