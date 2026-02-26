Tenants in limbo after nonprofit operating Las Vegas low-income apartment complex is 'evicted'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Residents of the Hebron apartment complex near Las Vegas and Charleston boulevards are facing an uncertain future after the non-profit that operated the property was evicted.

Tenants reached out to Channel 13 after Caridad Charity, the organization that ran the 124-unit low-income complex, stopped operations at the site.

Susan Reams has lived there for nearly six months and says the complex has helped homeless people get back on their feet.

She said there was a food pantry and a clothing closet on-site, but those services were also discontinued.

"All of this, in my opinion, is a humanitarian crisis," Reams said.

Quentin Murray, another resident at the complex, said he was caught off guard by the news that they would be displaced and fears what will happen to him if he can no longer stay there.

"I don't want to end up back on the streets, you know, it's a fear that I have — a lot of people have that," Murray said.

I reached out to Caridad Charity, the non-profit operating the complex, about the property. They shared the following:

Hebron was an apartment complex run by Caridad, not transitional housing. We leased the property from the owner, YSBM Investments. They rejected Caridad's rent payment and evicted us; we vacated last week. I am unsure what is happening to the tenants, as we are not allowed on the property once we left. Before we left, the City of Las Vegas was onsite with offering relocation resources. I have looped in Tami Belt of Blue Cube Marketing, who has been talking to the tenants directly and issued a press release on their behalf.



Caridad has moved to our new office, and we are continuing our jobs programming while we search for a new apartment complex to purchase.

Caridad Charity

I also stopped by the leasing office, where a worker could not provide any information but instead redirected me to the new management company, Advanced Management Group. They shared the following:

Advanced Management Group recently assumed day-to-day operations of Hebron Transitional Housing. At this time, we are evaluating the property’s operational structure to ensure it remains safe, sustainable, and supportive for residents.



Our priority is stability and support for the residents. We are actively working with local assistance programs, including Help of Southern Nevada and other community partners, to ensure residents have access to financial assistance and supportive services where needed. Residents who are able to meet standard rental requirements will have the opportunity to remain at the property. For those who may need additional assistance or prefer alternative arrangements, we will help connect them with available resources, including options at other AMG-managed communities where appropriate and available.



We also continue to provide on-site resources, including a fully stocked pantry that residents may access as needed. We have attached photos of the pantry and a recent flyer reminding residents of available food assistance.



Our goal is to manage this transition responsibly, with dignity and care for the individuals and families involved.

Advanced Management Group

Despite the uncertainty, Murray said he remains hopeful.

"I got faith everything will work out good," he told me.

If you have an issue you want Channel 13 to look into, Let's Talk. Share your question, concern, or story idea, and our team of journalists will work to get you an answer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.