California teenager drowns in Colorado River near Laughlin

LAUGHLIN (KTNV) — A teenager girl is dead after drowning in the Colorado River near Laughlin.

According to the Bullhead City Police Department, this happened around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Witnesses said a 14-year-old from Downey, California was riding an inflatable raft, which was being towed by a personal watercraft. Investigators said she was then tossed off the tube and the watercraft capsized. Investigators said she was then pinned underneath an inflatable tube and between the piling of the Laughlin Bridge.

Emergency crews responded to the Riverside Casino boat dock on the Nevada side of the river and immediately began CPR. The victim was taken to the Western Arizona Regional Medical Center where she later died.

Police said impairment or negligent operation do not appear to be factors in this crash. Investigators said the watercraft operator was experienced and the victim was wearing a life vest.

No other injuries were reported.