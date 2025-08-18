'Teen vaping crisis' poses a 'persistent public health threat' in Southern Nevada, health officials warn

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Health officials in Southern Nevada are calling attention to what they characterize as a "teen vaping crisis" among local youth.

In a press release shared with Channel 13 on Monday, the Southern Nevada Health District argues that easy access to flavored e-cigarettes and peer influence are driving this "persistent public health threat."

In Nevada, "vaping remains widespread among youth," health officials noted, citing data collected in 2023 as part of the Nevada Youth Risk Behavior Survey.

Health officials are calling attention to a reported increase in vaping among middle school-aged kids. And while numbers have gone down among high school students, nearly one in three still reported e-cigarette use.

Here's how the numbers break down:

In 2023, 15.8% of middle-schoolers said they vape — up from 12.6% in 2021 , according to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey data.

said they vape — up from , according to the Youth Risk Behavior Survey data. In 2023, 31.9% of high-schoolers said they vape — down from 36.7% in 2021 .

said they vape — down from . Additionally, nearly one in three high school students and about one in six middle school students said they have tried e-cigarettes.

"The use of e-cigarettes among teens presents a growing challenge for parents, educators and health professionals as a new school year begins," officials stated.

What factors might contribute to this trend?

Health district officials claim a number of factors are driving the continued rise in youth vaping.

"The most common reason teens start vaping is because a friend does," health officials stated, noting that 32.3% of students reported getting their first e-cigarette from a peer.

Officials claim teens' proximity to smoke shops makes access "easier than ever," and many-flavored vaping products appeal to youth. According to the health district's data, nearly 35% of Las Vegas public schools are within 1,000 feet of a tobacco retailer.

Social media may also play a role in the prevalence of vaping. Nearly 74% of students who use social media have seen e-cigarette-related content, according to health officials.

Rebecca Blackwell/AP FILE - Varieties of disposable flavored electronic cigarette devices manufactured by EB Design, formerly known as Elf Bar, are displayed at a store in Pinecrest, Fla., Monday, June 26, 2023. A report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, shows fewer high school students are vaping. About 10% of high school students said they used electronic cigarettes in the previous month, down from 14% from the same survey conducted last year. Fewer high schools students also smoked cigarettes and cigars. The use of e-cigarettes among middle school students was about the same as last year. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

What are the risks?

Health officials are calling attention to the impact nicotine use can have on kids' development. Aside from being "highly addictive," officials claim nicotine exposure can impair brain development related to learning, attention span, mood regulation and impulse control.

"Most people who use tobacco products begin during adolescence, making early prevention and intervention critical," officials add.

Tobacco use is also cited as the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the United States,

There's a plus side to quitting, as well, according to Dr. Cassius Locket, SNHD's District Health Officer.

"Quitting vaping can lead to significant health benefits, including a better quality of life and reduced risk of serious illness or premature death," Locket stated. "I encourage anyone ready to quit to take advantage of the resources available through our agency as well as our local and national partners."

What resources are available to help?

There are insights into tips and tools to quit smoking or vaping posted on GetHealthyClarkCounty.org.

The Nevada Tobacco Quitline is available to all Silver State residents over the age of 13 by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669).

Health officials also point to the American Lung Association's "NOT for Me" program, a free, interactive eight-week program to help teens quit smoking or vaping. It's available online at notforme.org.

The Truth Initiative's EX program offers smoking cessation tools at truthinitiative.org/exprogram.