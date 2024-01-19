Teen accused of killing police chief facing attempted murder charge in separate case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A teenager accused of killing retired California police chief Andreas Probst is now facing an attempted murder charge in a second case. An arrest report states that Jesus Ayala is accused of attacking a man on June 27, 2023, which is less than three weeks before he and Jzamir Keys allegedly mowed down Probst who was riding his bicycle.

The arrest report states police received a call about a stabbing victim who had walked into University Medical Center on June 27, 2023. The man, who the report only identified as Jose, had been stabbed multiple times in his torso and left ear.

The next day, police spoke with a witness named Claudio. The report states he told officers that Jose had been drinking beer and was outside of their home, in the 300 block of Casino Center Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas, when a man he didn't recognize, later identified as Ayala, approached them. Jose then accused Ayala of stealing something from him, which Ayala denied. Claudio said Jose continued following Jesus. However, that's when five other men arrived and all six started attacking Jose, stabbing him with a knife and punching him with brass knuckles.

Claudio said the attack lasted longer than a minute and they wouldn't killed Jose but they ran away. Surveillance video showed the group trying to steal a Kia to leave the scene before running away on foot. The report states the two returned to their apartment and Jose started having difficulty breathing, which is when they went to UMC.

Jose told police the person who attacked him had a tattoo near his left eye and three dots near his right eye, which matched Ayala's tattoo. He was later able to identify Ayala in a police lineup. The report states police also got a warrant and match AT&T data to Ayala's cellphone, which showed he was in the area near the stabbing on the night of the attack.

Police interviewed Ayala about the attack on Jan. 16, 2024. Ayala told officers he had been living with his sister near Lake Mead Boulevard and Jones Avenue since June 2023. However, he denied being involved in the stabbing incident.

Ayala is facing an attempted murder charge and he's scheduled to be in court for that charge on Jan. 23. As for the Probst case, Ayala is facing multiple charges including open murder, battery, and grand larceny. Clark County Detention Records state a jury trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 12, 2024.