Indictment lays out crime spree of teens accused in cyclist's murder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has obtained new information about the killing of retired California police chief Andreas Probst.

According to Metro police, 18-year-old Jesus Ayala and 16-year-old Jzamir Keys intentionally swerved into 64-year-old Probst while he was riding his bike in a designated lane on the morning of August 14.

Nineteen people testified before the Clark County Grand Jury, resulting in a 14-count indictment against Ayala and Keys. Transcripts reveal Probst died from blunt force trauma to the head and suffered other injuries.

The documents also detailed that Keys sent a video of the deadly incident to a friend on social media. The clip has since gone viral.

Within hours of each other, police say the teens hit another cyclist who survived, crashed into a car, and stole 3 cars. Police arrested Ayala on August 14th. When Ayala was taken into custody, he reportedly told the officer who arrested him that he’d be out in 30 days.

Keys was arrested more than a month later.

Both teens are facing several felony charges, including murder and attempted murder. The pair pleaded not guilty on October 11th.

They are scheduled to be back in court on October 24th, and a trial date will be set.