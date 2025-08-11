LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County Education Association has approved a new tentative contract with the Clark County School District just days before the new school year begins.

The teachers' union says 97% of its members voted on Saturday to ratify the agreement with the Clark County School District.

Teachers' union approves new contract with overwhelming support days before students return to classrooms

"It's also unprecedented to start the school year with a contract. We just haven't had that for decades. What does that mean? It just takes a lot of stress off of a teacher going into the school year, and now they can focus on their students, they can focus on their classroom," said John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association.

Superintendent Jhone Ebert says this agreement is another step toward the district's goal to make sure every classroom has a qualified teacher, with particular focus on retaining veteran educators by addressing their concerns about pay.

Previous agreements provided salary increases to new teachers to address the district's teacher shortage, but many tenured educators felt they were making less than rookies.

While officials say more money was invested in addressing this concern, veteran teachers will still need to prove their pay should be adjusted.

"There has to be some evidence and justification for a review, as well as if there's an additional placement, but that's there. Is it enough money to cover everybody right away? No, but it's a process, so it will be phased in over the next two years," Vellardita said.

Despite limited funding for this contract, Vellardita says they were still able to give teachers raises for their experience and education, and they also put more money into high-vacancy, hard-to-fill schools.

You can read the full statement from CCSD Supt. Ebert here:

“The Board of School Trustees and I feel incredibly proud about having a tentative Negotiated Agreement for our licensed educators before the school year starts. The Agreement will go to the Board of School Trustees for final approval on Thursday, August 14.





“A primary focus of this Agreement is to put a qualified educator in every classroom, and despite the current economic climate and limited resources, CCSD and the Clark County Education Association were able to find a way to provide step and column advancements for all teachers and to increase CCSD’s contribution toward the rising cost of health insurance.





“This Agreement also addresses an ongoing concern expressed by veteran teachers about their salaries. Prior Negotiated Agreements provided increased starting salaries for new teachers to address our teacher shortage. But we heard from our veteran teachers that these Agreements did not adequately address their salaries. Therefore, CCSD and CCEA provided in this Agreement a process to address that concern.”



The Clark County School Board of Trustees is expected to approve this agreement during their August 14 meeting.

