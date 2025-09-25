Target hiring more than 500 seasonal workers for 2025 holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Target is expected to hire more than 500 seasonal team members across Southern Nevada for the 2025 holiday season.

Seasonal roles at Target include benefits like:



Health, well-being and financial benefits

Flexible scheduling

10% Target team member discount and an additional 20% discount on wellness items

"I've seen firsthand the impact that our seasonal team members have on our business and our communities. For the thousands of team members joining our Las Vegas stores and Global Supply Chain and Logistics teams this holiday season, you'll not only be contributing to our purpose of bringing joy to our guests and giving to our communities, but also gaining valuable work experience, skills, and connections that can benefit you long after the season is over. In fact, many of our seasonal team members stay on with Target and are able to grow their careers with Target for years to come," said Nicole Coon, Group Vice President for Target in Las Vegas.

You can apply starting Wednesday, Sept. 24, here.