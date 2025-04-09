LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas has a tree problem.

Our valley faces a significant canopy deficit, which is critical for combating the effects of extreme heat. Some parts of town are virtually shade-free, with estimates as low as just 3% canopy coverage.

In an effort to address this problem, in 2021, long-time local Lisa Ortega started the nonprofit Nevada Plants to provide free trees to residents in need.

I spoke to the founder of Nevada Plants to learn more about the work she does.

Sustainability Heroes: How this Las Vegas-based nonprofit tackles urban heat with tree giveaways

“We're really focused on residential because we feel like, in some ways, that's a missing link," Ortega said.

The organization targets urban backyards and schools for their efforts, since local municipalities will primarily handle parks and sidewalks.

“Really, right after we got started, within a year, the urban heat island map came out, and the food desert map came out, and that gave us a reason to exist and a problem to solve," she continued.

I reported on the urban heat islands during our record-breaking heat last summer and how they create stark temperature differences across the valley.

Unequal Streets: Urban heat islands create stark temperature contrasts in Las Vegas

Ortega, a former Henderson Urban Forester and Master Arborist, launched the nonprofit driven by a passion for caring for trees.

“That's the fun of talking to folks when you have 100 trees and being able to go through and find the right tree for them," Ortega said.

Since its inception in 2021, the group has given away over 1,700 trees to people all over Nevada.

Ortega purchases most of the Nevada Plants stock for local giveaways from Star Nursery on Boulder Highway.

"First thing I look for is the roots. I want to know if it’s got a nice balance on it," she said.

Ortega carefully selects a diverse inventory that includes fruits, nuts, and shade trees, aiming to enhance the area's greenery and fight back against extreme heat.

With the assistance of Paul Noe, also known as Dr. Q, from Star Nursery, they evaluate the best tree inventory for Ortega to purchase.

"The work's not done when you stick it in the ground. That's just the beginning." said Noe, highlighting the commitment required beyond the initial planting.

"It's the adoption," Ortega echoed.

Buying a tree is not always in everyone's budget, another hurdle Nevada Plants is working to tackle.

"With the rise in prices of everything that's happening more and more, especially in these communities that have low income families and high vulnerability to heat stress...it's very important that that we get more trees in those areas, and we're just happy to be involved with it," Noe said.

As rising temperatures last summer led to widespread tree damage and mortality, Ortega's initiative comes at a critical time for the community.

Earlier this year, I looked into how much tree coverage certain parts of our community had the efforts being made to help improve that.

North Las Vegas has a 3% tree canopy, the city is working to fix that

"I think that our kids deserve shade. Like, they're the only thing that cleans our air. I always think so many times that should be enough for me to say, is these are our air filters, and with everything going on in an urban environment, certainly, that should be plenty," Ortega said.

To keep track of each tree's health, Nevada Plants conducts regular diagnostic checks on what's been planted.

"We're excited for another great year of giving away trees and doing tree training, education, too," Ortega continued, "It’s just been quite a magic ride."

This month, Nevada Plants has several tree giveaways scheduled as part of their ongoing efforts. For details on dates and Earth Month activities, visit KTNV.com/EarthDay25.

