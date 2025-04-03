LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Earth Day approaches on April 22, one local business owner is committed to environmental stewardship throughout the entire year.

Joe Davidson, the owner of Cactus Joe’s, a nursery located off Blue Diamond Road in the southwest Las Vegas valley, has been creating an oasis for desert plants and wildlife for decades.

Geneva Zoltek visited the nursery to learn a little bit more about Davidson and the reasons he does this work.

Sustainability Heroes: How 'Cactus Joe' cultivates desert-adaptive plant species at his nursery

Davidson describes his nursery as a “haven for the birds and the bees,” showcasing a wide variety of cacti and native plant species across seven acres.

“One established, they could live a year and a half, two years, maybe three years without another drop of water," Davidson said.

He said these days, more and more people are interested in drought-tolerant landscaping to address water conservation challenges in Southern Nevada.

"It's just crazy the amounts of water that we can save here."

Through the nonprofit arm Desert Love Native Plants, Davidson and his team are working to cultivate even more native species that are not yet commercially available.

“We’re creating the demand. These are beautiful plants that can be grown with tiny amounts of water,” he added.

KTNV

Davidson’s passion for desert ecology began in the late 1980s when he spent his weekends hiking in Red Rock Canyon.

“There’s a Blue Diamond vortex. The closer I got to this place, the more I felt it. It drew me in,” he recalled.

After purchasing the property, he dedicated years to transforming it into the thriving cactus garden it is today—a journey filled with “a lot of blood, sweat, and tears. And zero money."

Cactus Joe’s offers a unique selection that reflects the native landscapes of Southern Nevada.

"This is what Clark County Las Vegas is, is native plants. We really started making major mistakes when we tried to make it look like Southern California or Florida," Davidson said.

Today, the seven-acre location offers a wide variety of cacti, plants and art for customers to peruse.

“There’s just something new around every corner. You just don’t expect to see the wide variety of selection they have here," Las Vegas local Cory Bennallack told Channel 13.

"It's not just plants and cactus. It's so much art and just an awesome vibe out here," he continued.

As Davidson continues to nurture his flourishing nursery business (where you can also get married on the property), he invites the community to give back and honor the planet for Earth Day!

On April 26, Cactus Joe's will celebrate with an Earth Day Market, featuring a mini-farmers market with local farmers, growers, and community gardeners committed to eco-friendly and organic practices.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 12740 Blue Diamond Rd.

Visit KTNV.com/EarthDay25 to check out a full list of activities to do in April to celebrate the holiday.