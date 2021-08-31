Suspicious item closes Fashion Show Drive near Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are investigating a reported suspicious item at a property near the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday afternoon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the 2000 block of Fashion Show Drive at about 1:10 p.m. with reports of a suspicious item.

ARMOR has been requested to assist with the ongoing on-scene investigation.

Police say Fashion Show Drive is currently closed between Sammy Davis Jr. Drive and Las Vegas Boulevard.

Stay with 13 Action News for further updates