Suspended Clark County District Court judge resigns

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Suspended Clark County District Court Judge Erika Ballou will be stepping down from her position.

On Wednesday, the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline released new documents showing the order of consent to immediate resignation and permanent bar from judicial office.

You may remember that back in September, she was suspended after the commission found evidence of judicial misconduct.

The commission highlighted two examples where she violated the Nevada Code of Judicial Conduct.

While she was presiding over a case in September 2023, commission documents state she reprimanded the defendant with comments including "I have been able to find nothing of value in your existence" and "I have never ever wanted anyone to die in prison, until you."

When the defendant appealed his case to the Nevada Supreme Court, they said Ballou's comments "plainly showed she went beyond. mere offense at the acts and indicated personal animosity" and "the judge's bias and partiality can certainly be questioned considering her extreme statements" that made a fair judgment "impossible".

In a separate case from March 2025, Ballou "stated her belief that the defense attorney was 'f******' her client" and that would explain why the defense attorney had such detailed knowledge of his living situation, according to commission documents.

As part of the agreement with the commission, Ballou admitted to those allegations and waived her right to contest them.

She also agreed to immediately resign from her position as an Eighth Judicial District Court Judge for the State of Nevada and that she will neither seek nor accept judicial office in the State of Nevada at any time in the future.

Ballou position was set to be up for re-election this year but in January, she did not file to run.