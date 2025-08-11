Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Suspects sought after dropping rocks on US-95/IR-11 from overpass, causing serious injuries

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol and Henderson Police are looking for individuals reported to have dropped large rocks from a pedestrian overpass onto US-95/IR-11, just north of the Railroad Pass Casino on Sunday night.

When officers arrived at around 8:43 p.m., they found that the suspects had already left.

Two drivers were hit and sustained serious injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital. Four vehicles sustained moderate to severe damage.

The Nevada State Police Investigations Division is leading the investigation and asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is urged to call 702-668-3261. Callers may remain anonymous.

