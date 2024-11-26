Suspect in home invasion turned fatal shooting appears in court for the first time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Alejandra Boudreaux, 31, was escorted out of the courtroom before Judge Amy Wilson set bail.

Boudreaux is accused of a home invasion that ended with a police officer fatally shooting the homeowner, 43-year-old Brandon Durham.

For the first time since that deadly shooting on Nov. 12, Alejandra Boudreaux appeared in court.

I take you inside the Regional Justice Center, detailing what unfolded and the reaction of those seeking justice for Brandon Durham.

AMY: “I will be setting bail at 1 million dollars.”

AMY: “If that is posted, she will be released onto high-level electronic monitoring.”

Just a short time before Judge Amy Wilson set bail for Boudreaux, she was escorted out of the courtroom. Her appearance in court on Monday was brief as a court staff member stood in front of her.

Channel 13 captured Boudreaux mouthing words and making facial expressions before she was removed from the courtroom.

As for the bail, Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani argued the high bail is necessary, describing Boudreaux as a threat.

“If it weren't for this defendant's actions, mister Durham would still be here today. The defendant is not only a danger to the community though, as we've seen in this case, the defendant is a danger to the defendant,” said Giordani.

According to the arrest report, those actions include Boudreaux's attempt to commit suicide by a cop.

However, defense attorney Lauria Lynch German believes the bail is too high.

“A $1 million bail is ridiculous. It is absolutely ridiculous. We do have someone who has significant mental health issues,” said German.

Brandon Durham's family and their civil rights attorney, Cannon Lambert, disagree.

“It was good to see that the bail was set at that standard. However, there needs to be someone else standing next to him. The person that pulled the trigger repeatedly shooting my brother in the head,” said Diane.

“Officer Bookman belonged in that courtroom today, and so this is 50% of the puzzle. The man that pulled the trigger still has not been arrested. He has not been charged, and he has not been convicted. That's what we're looking for,” said Lambert.

Police bodycam footage shows Officer Alexander Bookman responding to the scene, firing six shots that led to the killing of Brandon Durham.

District Attorney Steve Wolfson says this investigation will take time.

“I can't, nor should I make a decision until I have all of the evidence. Once I have all of the evidence, I apply the law to the facts in making my decision,” said Wolfson.

I asked District Attorney Steve Wolfson about Officer Bookman being at the home just 24 hours earlier.

“It's undisputed that Officer Bookman and another officer were at the Durham residence approximately 24 hours before, had interaction to a certain degree with both mister Durham and defendant Boudreaux,” said Wolfson.

Durham's family tells us they won't rest until they see justice for Brandon Durham and the community.

“Charges need to be filed. This is wrong. Anybody with eyes can see. This is wrong,” said Diane.

Court documents show Boudreaux is facing four charges, including home invasion with a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon in a domestic violence case, child abuse and putting others' safety at risk.

A preliminary hearing has been set for December 16 at 9:30.