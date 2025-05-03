Watch Now
Suspect in fatal crosswalk crash faces court, bail set at $500,000

Keenan Jackson, the man suspected of driving impaired and killing an Arbor View High School senior, appears in court on Saturday, May 3, 2025.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A court hearing for the suspect involved in the tragic crash that killed CCSD high school senior McKenzie Scott took place on Saturday morning.

37-year-old Keenan Jackson is suspected of driving the car that would hit and kill Scottwhile she was walking in a marked crosswalk in the northwest valley on Friday morning.

CCSD high school student struck and killed by car, impairment and speed suspected

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Daniel Westmeyer set Jackson's bail for $500,000, saying, "If posted, the defendant is to stay out of trouble, he is not to operate a motor vehicle, and he will be placed on high-level electronic monitoring."

Jackson's public defender argued for his release saying that Jackson moved to Las Vegas in December 2024 in search of a job. According to his public defender, he had found a job and mentioned a lack of criminal history as a reason for his release.

He is being charged with DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, resulting in death, reckless driving, and driving without a valid driver's license.

The next court date is set on Tuesday, May 6.

