Suspect in fatal crosswalk crash faces court, bail set at $500,000

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A court hearing for the suspect involved in the tragic crash that killed CCSD high school senior McKenzie Scott took place on Saturday morning.
37-year-old Keenan Jackson is suspected of driving the car that would hit and kill Scottwhile she was walking in a marked crosswalk in the northwest valley on Friday morning.
VIDEO: Alyssa Bethencourt reports the latest on the crash that would claim the life of high school senior
Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Daniel Westmeyer set Jackson's bail for $500,000, saying, "If posted, the defendant is to stay out of trouble, he is not to operate a motor vehicle, and he will be placed on high-level electronic monitoring."
Jackson's public defender argued for his release saying that Jackson moved to Las Vegas in December 2024 in search of a job. According to his public defender, he had found a job and mentioned a lack of criminal history as a reason for his release.
He is being charged with DUI of alcohol and/or controlled or prohibited substance, resulting in death, reckless driving, and driving without a valid driver's license.
The next court date is set on Tuesday, May 6.