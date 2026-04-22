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Suspect barricades in apartment after shooting involving police in downtown Las Vegas

Police involved in downtown Las Vegas shooting
KTNV
Las Vegas police investigate a shooting involving officers in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 21, 2026.
Police involved in downtown Las Vegas shooting
Police involved in downtown Las Vegas shooting
Police involved in downtown Las Vegas shooting
Police involved in downtown Las Vegas shooting
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LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that involved officers on Tuesday afternoon.

Police tell us this happened just before 5 p.m. in the 200 block of North 11th Street, near Ogden Avenue. That's about a block from Fremont Street, near Fergusons Downtown.

🔴 LIVE LOOK 🔴 A traffic camera at Stewart Avenue and 7th Street shows police activity in the area:

Happening now

As of 8:30 p.m., we've learned the suspect is barricaded inside an apartment in the area, according to information from police.

LVMPD SWAT and crisis negotiators are on scene in an effort to get the suspect out and into custody.

In the meantime, police are asking the public to avoid the area "due to a large police presence."

The scene appears to span several blocks, from at least 7th Street to Maryland Parkway along Stewart and Ogden avenues.

Here's a look at part of the sprawling crime scene in downtown Las Vegas:

[RAW VIDEO] Police investigate shooting involving officers in downtown Las Vegas

We've been told to expect a media briefing from LVMPD, but it's not expected to happen until the situation is resolved.

We'll update this reporting as we learn more.

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