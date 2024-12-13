Suspect arrested in domestic dispute turned deadly shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, Channel 13 saw online reports of a shooting near the 1900 block of D Street. A suspect has now been arrested and identified as 18-year-old Steven Bernard.

A couple was having a verbal fight that turned physical. Another resident from the home intervened and shot at the couple. Police found the couple with gunshot wounds. The male victim was later pronounced dead.

WATCH: Shooting near Alexander Avenue and D Street leaves man dead

Shooting near Alexander Avenue and D Street leaves man dead Domes

The suspect has been booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon.