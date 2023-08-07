Superintendent of Mojave National Preserve closes York Fire area for safety

(KTNV) — Officials with the Mojave National Preserve issued a closure order for the York Fire area.

The closure is to protect visitors and the public.

Officials provided a list to justify the closure, saying there are increased hazards in the York Fire area.



Falling limbs and snags (dead standing trees) and fire-damaged trees

Impacted road structures and sinkholes due to burned-out bridges and other infrastructure

Potentially hazardous conditions from weakened structures and potentially impacted barricades around inactive mining structures and diggings

Unstable burned structures that may contain hazardous materials

Hot ash and unseen hazards in the few remaining hot spots on the perimeter and interior of the burn area

Washed out roads from heavy rainfall that occurred in early August 2023

Potential for flash floods and debris flows during summer monsoon rains

"To maintain the safety of park visitors and allow fire management operations to continue unimpeded, the Superintendent of Mojave National Preserve and Castle Mountains National Monument is designating areas to close until further notice," a media release said.

Officials said fire crews are taking care of the remaining hot spots. The latest fire update said it was 93 percent contained, spreading to 93,000 acres.

Officials provided the following safety tips for those in the area:



Watch out for fire crews, equipment, and helicopter operations in the area

Watch for washed-out roads or missing culverts

Stay clear of standing burned vegetation that may fall at any time

Do not travel into upper Caruthers Canyon

Drive at slow speeds (25 MPH Max) for avoiding any unexpected hazards in the roadway

Private land in-holders, please follow the guidelines provided via email to access your property

Report any unsafe road or other conditions to us at 760-252-6100 or moja_superintendent@nps.gov - if possible, include photos and GPS coordinates

According to an image provided through InciWeb, Tonopah Road is closed as well as New York Mountain and Hart Mine roads.