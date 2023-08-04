Fire officials: York Fire is now over 90,000 acres, 85% containment

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are making more progress as they continue to battle the York Fire.

On Friday, fire officials said it has grown to 93,078 acres and that includes 9,127 acres in Clark County.

However, the York Fire is now 85% contained.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, firefighters worked overnight using "minimal impact suppression techniques" to reduce heat on the perimeter of the fire as well as patrol for hot spots and monitoring cooled areas. They said crews focused on the northeast corner of the fire where "they observed persistent smoldering in juniper and pine woodlands." Crews attacked the fire from the ground and air as helicopters dropped buckets of water on hot spots. They added that Thursday night was the last night that crews be on the night shift.

Over 400 firefighters have worked together to make significant progress this week. Since Wednesday, containment has gone up by 51%.

However, land management officials said dry air and seasonal heat moving back into the area will bring "more challenging conditions for firefighters".

There are no evacuations in place. However, there are some park and road closures at the Mojave National Preserve. That includes Ivanpah Road between Morning Star Mine Road and Cedar Canyon Road as well as all of Hart Mine Road.

