California, Nevada officials collaborate to protect residents as York Fire persists

PRIMM, Nev. (KTNV) — Officials from Nevada and California are collaborating to combat and protect residents as the York Fire continues to blaze near the state line.

"There's a haze; you can't see ahead. You can't see the mountain," Lisa Calderwood said.

For nearly four days, smoke and haze have persisted, affecting residents and travelers near the Mojave National Preserve area in San Bernardino County.

"It's scary, fire takes over and you can't control it especially with high winds," Calderwood said. "People's lives are at stake, the people fighting the fire. It's a hazard; fire and wind don't mix."

On Monday, officials established a command post at Primm Valley Convention Center. Public Information Officer Marc Peebles with Interagency Incident Management says Sunday's monsoon winds slowed the fire.

"The fire is still at 77,000 acres as of this morning with zero percent contained, although we're hopeful that we're going to get some containment over the next several hours, tomorrow, and over the next couple of days," Peebles said.

Peebles says the exact location of the fire is about 10 to 15 miles from Searchlight in Creston Peak. 260 personnel fight the fire, operating on day and night shifts.

"This is a full suppression fire. The guys are going after it hard. With that, we're in the national preserve, so that's delegate land,” Peebles said. “It got a lot of cultural and environmental ecosystems, so we're being light with our tactics and not going in there with bulldozers and going crazy."