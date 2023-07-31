Flights delayed in Las Vegas as York Fire smoke, thunderstorms move into area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Air travelers are in for some delays Monday as airport and federal officials warn about low visibility in the Las Vegas area.

As the more than 70,000-acre York Fire burns near the Nevada-California border, blanketing Las Vegas in smoke, a thunderstorm system is also moving into the area.

Right now, airborne delays are averaging at around a half hour, and expected to increase. Departing flights are about 16 minutes, while incoming planes are being delayed just over an hour.

The Federal Aviation Administration cites high wind and low clouds from thunderstorms as having an impact on travel for LAS in addition to other cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, Denver, and Salt Lake City.

More information on flight delays at LAS can be found on FlightAware or the Harry Reid International Airport website.