Firefighters contain 30% of York Wildfire amid monsoonal weather

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters say monsoonal weather has significantly aided in the containment of the York Fire on Wednesday morning.

The fire is still burning at 82.437 acres, and about 8,288 acres of the fire have crossed into Clark County.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, the fire is now up to 30% contained, though firefighters are remaining vigilant as the recent rainfall patterns clear.

"Firefighters are remaining vigilant and remain prepared as a drying trend is on the horizon," the release noted. "While the rain has been beneficial, it has not eliminated the threat of fire weather caused by dry fuels."

Officials tell Channel 13 that a main concern is how high winds passing through the valley may allow the fire to continue to spread rapidly.

The fire originated on July 28 in the New York Mountain Range on a "private property" in the Mojave Desert National Preserve. The initial blaze causes major impacts on traffic due to low visibility from heavy smoke, though meteorologists say air quality in Las Vegas has significantly improved. However, high winds still pose a risk of blowing more dust into the area.

Currently, 405 fire personnel have been assigned to fire suppression efforts in the area.