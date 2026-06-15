LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — School may be out, but I'm continuing to follow up on your questions about the Clark County School District.

One of those questions involves the special education program, which Superintendent Jhone Ebert told me can be better.

WATCH | Here's how she broke it down for me:

Superintendent Ebert outlines four focus areas for improving special education in CCSD

"We had a lot of discussion around special education and we know that we can do better in that area," she said.

Ebert outlined four areas of focus:



Making sure students know their path on how to move forward. Clear communication with parents so they understand how their children can progress. Professional development for staff. Ebert said teachers have been asking for specific components on how they can help their students. More staffing. Ebert says there are still a number of openings in special education, and she is hoping to close those gaps.

I also asked Ebert about the special education committee — a newly formed group of parents who have met a couple of times to present solutions on how the district can have a successful special education program.

"The parents are working together to make that determination and then driving resources to our highest need," Ebert said.

Ebert said the work benefits the entire student population, not just those in special education.

"If we lift up our special education students, we are lifting up 100% of our students within the district," Ebert said.

A number of you have reached out by sending me a message about different topics, which you can also do by sending me an email at Justin.Hinton@KTNV.com or clicking on the banner below:

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