LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Healthcare professionals at Sunrise Hospital have made history by securing their first-ever union contract, a milestone achievement aimed at addressing staffing shortages and improving patient care in Las Vegas's growing community.

Nearly 300 professionals, including physical therapists, pharmacists and social workers, won the historic contract through their union with SEIU Local 1107. The agreement comes as the valley's healthcare system faces mounting pressure from doctor and nursing shortages, overcrowded hospitals, and increasing medical needs in the expanding community.

VIDEO: Abel Garcia talks to a medical social worker about what this contract means for workers at Sunrise Hospital

Sunrise Hospital healthcare workers secure first-ever union contract

"We need to bring more people here... we need to bring people to serve the community," said Cristina Hooper, a longtime medical social worker and case manager at Sunrise Hospital.

The contract includes average raises of more than 12% over three years, with some positions receiving increases as high as 36%. Additional provisions include new protections for benefits, pay transparency, and committees focused on improving staffing and patient care.

"Health care has become about corporations rather than people," Hooper said. "We're all part of this group, and we never are professions that would have ever thought we would need to unionize."

Hooper emphasized that high turnover and burnout have plagued the hospital in recent years, leading to the departure of experienced professionals who made significant contributions to the community.

"What has been happening is the turnover has been and the burnout has been awful," Hooper said. "The years that I've been here the whole time that I've been here, the 5 years I've seen many extremely professional and just excellent workers that have made a difference in the community leave to other places."

The president and executive director of SEIU Local 1107 said the contract will help support, recruit and retain healthcare staff to ensure quality care for Las Vegas. They added that members united to hold HCA executives accountable and reinvest their massive profits into the community.

For Hooper, the contract represents more than just financial gains – it's about attracting new talent and retaining professionals who serve Las Vegas families daily.

"It's gonna keep people here and it's also gonna help us bring more people because as you know we don't have our our city keeps growing and we don't keep bringing more specialists," Hooper said.

In response to the contract agreement, a Sunrise Hospital spokesperson said in a statement: "We bargained in good faith and are pleased to have reached a fair and equitable agreement so that our colleagues can continue to advance the excellent patient care we are known for."

