Sunrise Hospital breaks ground on new emergency room at Boulder's Edge

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A new medical facility is coming to Henderson.

Last week, Sunrise Hospital executives and local leaders broke ground on a new emergency room facility at Boulder's Edge.

"We are so excited to have this new ER facility in this area of town," Mayor Michelle Romero said during the ceremony. "We are so grateful to have Sunrise come and be part of this community."

The new facility will be located at 1501 Wagon Wheel Drive, which is off of Wagon Wheel Drive and Boulder Highway. The facility will be 10,840 square feet and feature 12 private treatment spaces that can take care of children and adults. The facility will be staffed 24 hours a day and also have imaging and laboratory services on-site.

According to Sunrise officials, this is their sixth free-standing emergency facility in southern Nevada and the first in the Henderson area.

"Sunrise Hospital is proud to extend our reach and provide residents of Henderson with emergency care right in their backyard," Sunrise Hospital CEO Todd P. Sklamberg said. "When an emergency occurs, you want quick care, close to home and that is exactly what ER at Boulder's Edge offers the Henderson community."

The facility is scheduled to open this fall.