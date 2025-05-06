Summerlin Studios touts project, job prospects in new ad

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The backers of the Summerlin Studio proposal have begun airing a new television ad, just days after a bad Economic Forum report cast doubt on the future of the project.

The 30-second spot touts the project's main selling point — jobs in a new industry that's not as susceptible to economic downturns as tourism and hospitality.

"We're living in uncertain and unpredictable times," the ad says. "Career jobs are getting harder to find. But here in Nevada, there's hope: Summerlin studios. The home of an entirely new Nevada industry."

The ad promises 17,000 jobs and billions for the economy. "Nevada needs jobs. Summerlin Studios is the answer."

Watch the full ad here:

Summerlin Studios 30-sec ad

Summerlin Studios, which would be authorized by Assembly Bill 238, is one of two film tax proposals pending in the 2025 Legislature. The other, Senate Bill 220, would also offer tax credits in conjunction with an education program at the Harry Reid Technology Park in partnership with UNLV.

The odds of either bill passing, however, dimmed somewhat last week when the state's Economic Forum predicted lawmakers would have $191 million less to spend than expected, as a result of flagging tax revenue.

The Summerlin Studios project would not cost any money in the current two-year budget cycle, but would commit the state to $1.6 billion over 15 years in future cycles.

But proponent Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Clark County, said in an interview last month that now is the perfect time to pass her bill, as a hedge against future economic uncertainty.

WATCH: Steve Sebelius talks to Assembly Minority Leader Sandra Jauregui about bill that could lead to movie studio in Southern Nevada

Bill that could pave the way for Summerlin film studio back before Assembly

Jauregui noted that the partnership between Warner Bros./Discovery, Sony Pictures and the Howard Hughes Corp. would have to build the studio and product content before it could access tax credits.

Meanwhile, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed that President Donald Trump work with him on a massive $7.5 billion tax credit plan for Hollywood. That came after Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Sunday that foreign countries were luring film production away from the United States, constituting a "national security threat," and saying he's authorized a 100% tariff on movies "that are produced in Foreign Lands."

Newsom had already proposed in October boosting California's existing film tax program from $330 million per year to $750 million annually.

ONGOING COVERAGE