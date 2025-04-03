Bill that could pave the way for Summerlin film studio back before Assembly

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Assembly Revenue Committee is scheduled to take up a bill aimed at bringing a film studio to Summerlin.
The committee will consider Assembly Bill 238, sponsored by Assemblywomen Sandra Jauregui and Daniele Monroe-Moreno, both D-Clark County, at its 3:30 p.m. meeting.
The bill, if amended as suggested by Jauregui, would devote $110 million per year for the next 15 years in transferable tax credits, a total of $1.65 billion.
Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius breaks down what happened when the bill was first heard in the Assembly.
The bill is being sought by a partnership between the Howard Hughes Corp., Sony Pictures and Warner Brothers/Discovery, which intends to build a film studio in Summerlin. It would also establish a training program to help students start careers in the film industry.
Proponents promise jobs, both to build the studio and to operate it, as well as economic impacts from bringing a new industry to town that's not dependent on tourism.
But opponents decry subsidies for a well-off industry that they say could easily afford to move to town and build a studio without public dollars. The Nevada State Education Association, which opposed the building of a subsidized baseball stadium on the Las Vegas Strip under the banner "schools over stadiums," has started up a new campaign, dubbed "schools over studios."
The project faces another hurdle as well: The governor's recommended budget did not include funds for the tax credits, so lawmakers will have to find the money before the 2025 Legislature ends in June.