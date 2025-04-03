Bill that could pave the way for Summerlin film studio back before Assembly

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Assembly Revenue Committee is scheduled to take up a bill aimed at bringing a film studio to Summerlin.

The committee will consider Assembly Bill 238, sponsored by Assemblywomen Sandra Jauregui and Daniele Monroe-Moreno, both D-Clark County, at its 3:30 p.m. meeting.

The bill, if amended as suggested by Jauregui, would devote $110 million per year for the next 15 years in transferable tax credits, a total of $1.65 billion.

Senior Political Reporter Steve Sebelius breaks down what happened when the bill was first heard in the Assembly.

Tax credit bill that could pave way for Summerlin movie studio gets first hearing

The bill is being sought by a partnership between the Howard Hughes Corp., Sony Pictures and Warner Brothers/Discovery, which intends to build a film studio in Summerlin. It would also establish a training program to help students start careers in the film industry.

Proponents promise jobs, both to build the studio and to operate it, as well as economic impacts from bringing a new industry to town that's not dependent on tourism.

But opponents decry subsidies for a well-off industry that they say could easily afford to move to town and build a studio without public dollars. The Nevada State Education Association, which opposed the building of a subsidized baseball stadium on the Las Vegas Strip under the banner "schools over stadiums," has started up a new campaign, dubbed "schools over studios."

The project faces another hurdle as well: The governor's recommended budget did not include funds for the tax credits, so lawmakers will have to find the money before the 2025 Legislature ends in June.