LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Neighbors in Summerlin tell Channel 13 they’re fed up with traffic issues in a school zone near Faith Lutheran Middle/High School.

Craig Ruark reached out to us and shared his growing frustration about the situation. He’s lived in his neighborhood since 2014.

He said he and his dog “cross Sandstone Bluffs on a regular basis,” and has “watched the traffic increase” over time.

Watch | Senior Reporter Mary Kielar talks with Summerlin neighbor about his concerns

Summerlin neighbor shares concerns over school zone traffic

Ruark said during school drop off in the mornings, the street “turns into a speedway,” and in the afternoon “Sandstone Bluffs turns into a parking lot up near the school when the parents line up to pick up their students.”

He told senior reporter Mary Kielar it’s especially hard for people he knows living in the Fairfield and Springfield neighborhoods near the school.

“I’ve reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department asking them to see if they can put a traffic officer on Sandstone Bluff in the mornings to keep the speed down and in the mornings to direct traffic,” explained Ruark.

He told Channel 13 a friend of his who also lives nearby reached out to Faith Lutheran.

The school’s president and CEO wrote him back, saying in an email:

“I appreciate you reaching out to us at Faith Lutheran regarding your concern with the traffic situation on Sandstone Bluffs in the afternoons. I can understand your frustration with the traffic, and we have worked with Metro police on traffic flows and, most importantly, student safety. We continue to try different approaches and also understand that the choices our parents may make regarding traffic patterns is difficult to control. We seek to be the best neighbors we possibly can be and continue to work at it.”

Channel 13 did reach out and has been in contact with the school, and a spokesperson said:

"We are aware that traffic can increase in the surrounding area during morning drop-off and afternoon dismissal. We continually evaluate our arrival and dismissal procedures with the safety of our students, families and surrounding community in mind, and we appreciate the patience of our neighbors during these peak times."

Meantime, Ruark is hoping for awareness. “We need to make the school aware that there’s a problem. I know that they’re aware of it but they’re not doing anything about it,” he said.

We will continue to follow this.

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