Sudden record heat followed by a cool-down has pushed allergy season into overdrive, hitting Southern Nevadans hard with symptoms like feeling run down, stuffed up, sneezing, and itchy eyes.

At Dr. Preethi Ravi's busy office, patients are seeking relief from the severe allergy symptoms brought on by the weather shifts.

WATCH| Abel Garcia talks to Dr. Preethi Ravi about how to alleviate allergy symptoms

Sudden weather shifts push allergy season into overdrive

"I think overall the impact I’m seeing with the weather changes right now is people are definitely having an increased spike in allergies — a lot of itchy eyes, a lot of runny nose, a lot of sore throat, um, feeling congested," Ravi said.

"They’re coming in usually for steroid shots in the clinic these days. And what we recommend is actually trying over-the-counter antihistamines first and seeing if that makes a difference," Ravi said.

Ravi shared three top tips to help manage symptoms:

First, hydrate constantly. Carry water everywhere to flush allergens and keep your immune system strong.

Second, layer your clothing. Temperatures swing fast, and layering helps your body regulate without stress.

Third, do a daily saline nasal rinse. It can wash away pollen and dust before it causes trouble.