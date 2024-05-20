Study: More than 340,000 Southern Nevadans expected to face food insecurity in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Food insecurity numbers are starting to go up again across the Las Vegas valley.

In September, a study by Feeding America, a national organization that focuses on food banks, stated food insecurity numbers were going down across Clark, Lincoln, Nye and Emeralda counties. However, in the most recent study, which was released this week, those trends are changing course once again.

Here's a look at a few trends.



Between 2022 and 2023, data showed the number of food-insecure individuals across our region had dropped from 341,180 people to 274,430.

That equates to food insecurity going from affecting 15% of our community to just 12%.

Between 2023 and May, data showed the number of food-insecure individuals has risen to 341,480 people, which is up over 65,000 people since last year.

When looking at community numbers, overall food insecurity has gone from 12% to 14.7%.

"The surge in food insecurity underscores pressing challenges Southern Nevadans face. Inflation and rising living expenses, especially grocery prices and rent, are causing financial strain for too many of our neighbors," said Beth Martino, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. "Our community needs help. Collective action from our volunteers, donors and community partners is essential in our ongoing mission to fight hunger and guarantee food security for every member of our community."

The study also shows that in southern Nevada, food-insecure residents will miss about 64 million meals this year, or about 188 missing meals per person. Data also shows that our area still needs 51.3 million meals to close the gap between the need for food and what is currently available between federal nutrition programs and charitable organizations.

You can look at state hereand see the full study here.

Local organizations, like Three Square Food Bank, The Just One Project, and The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada are all looking to help address those needs.

For example Three Square hosts pop-up food distributions through July 2024, which you can learn about here.

The Just One Project does a pop-up & give mobile market and community market, which you can learn about here.

The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada also has a food pantry, which you can learn about here.

The City of Las Vegas is also hosting several pop-up produce stands at the Bonneville Transit Center with affordable fruits and vegetables while the City of Henderson hosts farmers markets at Lee's Family Forum on Mondays and farmers markets at Cornerstone Park on Saturdays. You can learn more about both of those programs here.