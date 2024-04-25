Pop-up produce stands return to Las Vegas, farmers markets return to Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is bringing back pop-up produce stands and giving people access to affordable, locally grown, organic fresh fruits and vegetables.

City officials said customers will be able to use their SNAP/EBT card, cash, debit or credit cards to pay for the produce.

The pop-up stands will be at the Bonneville Transit Center, which is located at 101 E. Bonneville Avenue in Las Vegas, and will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates, while supplies last.



May 7

May 14

June 4

June 11

According to the city, healthy recipe cards, nutrition education and other health resources will also be available at the pop-ups.

Over in Henderson, city officials said they will host farmers markets on Mondays and Saturdays.

On Mondays, the farmers market will be located at Lee's Family Forum, which is at 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. On Saturdays, the farmers market will be located at Cornerstone Park, which is at 1600 Wigwam Parkway. Both farmers markets will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

EBT and SNAP benefits will be accepted as payment for fresh produce.

In addition to produce and healthy foods, Henderson officials said arts and craft vendors will be available.

You can learn more about the Henderson farmers markets here.