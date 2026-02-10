LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — February is Heart Health Month and studies from multiple researchers are showing a troubling trend in heart-disease and heart attacks becoming more common in adults under 40.

Nationally, the American Heart Association has reported a 2% annual increase in heart disease-related hospitalizations for this age group since 2018. Studies also show that 1 in 5 heart attacks now occur in adults younger than 40.

Studies show heart disease related risks have increased among adults under 40

Dr. Terry Bartmus, an Assistant Professor at Touro University, says there's a variety of reasons for the increase.

"Because we're not doing routine screening tests we can have undetected high cholestrol, elevated blood sugar, all the risk factors that lead to heart attacks and heart disease," said Bartmus.

However, she says, preventative measures to help maintain a healthy lifestyle are simple.

"Walk more and eat better," said Bartmus. "Fruits and vegetables have gone to the wayside of the nutrients we need. You just gotta get it how you can get it. And walk 20 minutes 6-7 times a week."

She also talked about the importance of learning CPR in the unfortunate case that you need to have the knowledge.

"You could be the only one that could save that person's life," said Bartmus. "So it's very important to learn proper technique."