Students return to Shadow Ridge High School after reported gun threat prompts lockdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After going through a lockdown on Wednesday, students and staff returned to Shadow Ridge High School on Thursday.

Some students said it was calmer on campus but things hadn't returned to normal.

"There was not a lot of people here," student Evan Issh said. "In my first class, there was me and four other people."

"In the classrooms, there were a lot of absences," student Cadee Haniek said.

The school was locked down after school police said there was the threat of a student with a possible gun.

Students were held in the cafeteria and classrooms for hours as police searched for a suspect and a firearm.

They ultimately detained one student but no firearm was found.

"Basically, what happened is two kids were in the restroom yesterday. The suspect said something to our witness they should not have said," CCSD Police Department PIO Bryan Zink said. "That witness went to the police officer that is stationed at the school and told them what the other kid had said. The officer radioed in a hard lockdown."

Zink said the underage male student that was arrested was booked and is now facing terroristic threat and assault charges.

CCSD said the principal sent out a number of emails when the incident began but some parents told Channel 13 they never saw them.

"I never got it. I never received it," parent Jeff Clemments said. "I never got a phone call, an email, nothing."

During the incident, parents crowded around intersections near the campus and many told Channel 13 they wanted more information from the district.

The district said parents may need to make sure the correct contact information is listed in order for them to receive those notices.

"They sent out four different parent messages to update families and we want to remind parents that it is their responsibility to make sure the information is accurate," Zink said.

Zink added the district takes threats like this one seriously.

"Think before you say something because this could affect your future outcome," Zink said. "This could prevent you from going to college. This could prevent you from many, many things."

The district said the best way to make sure your parent link contact information is up to date is to contact the school's front office.