Officials urge parents to have conversations with their children about school violence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the wake of recent violence in schools across the country, officials say talking to your child about school violence is one of the most important discussions you can have.

RELEVANT: Valley parent, grandfather says communicating with children is the key to keeping them safe

"It was just horrible, it was a nightmare. You know stress levels were through the roof," said parent, Jeffrey Clements.

Clements says he was terrified when he heard the news of a hard lockdown at Shadow Ridge High School on Wednesday. His daughter Cadee attends the school and says she was traumatized by the gun threat.

"I went from being scared and then coming home and trying to get my life back to how it used to be before all this happened, and I just don't know what to do," said Shadow Ridge High School student, Cadee Hanick.

DETAINED: One person detained following hard lockdown at Shadow Ridge High School, police say

Having a conversation about school safety is a harsh reality that many families now have to face. During a presser at Shadow Ridge High School following the lockdown - the Las Vegas Metro Police Department, and CCSD Police officers advised parents to talk with their children about the importance of not making violent threats.

"This entire situation could've been avoided if the young man didn't say what he said and caused this entire cascade effect," said Clark County School District Police Lieutenant Bryan Zink.

Clements says he is beyond grateful that his daughter is safe and sound, but is still concerned about her safety moving forward.

"That's my main concern. Is she going to be safe at school? You know is there going to be another threat tomorrow, the next day, and what are they doing about it," he said.

Jeff says his daughter Cadee will be attending school on Thursday, but hopes everyone takes school safety more seriously.