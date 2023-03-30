Students Recount Hours-Long Lockdown at Shadow Ridge High School

LAS VEGAS — The day started off like a regular day for these kids here at Shadow Ridge High School.

But too turned scary and chaotic, Evan Bruce is a senior we spoke to, he says he and other band members were getting ready for middle schoolers to arrive at the high school when they heard the emergency alarm went off.

Prompting some students to run and hide in the band room.

Evan says he’s practiced active shooter drills since he was In elementary school but never thought he’d have to use what he learned in real life.

Evan says he and classmates were searched by police before letting out of the school safely.