Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Student threatens Mohave County school, law enforcement say threat is not viable

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 16:58:39-04

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they received a threat against Black Mountain Elementary School in Golden Valley.

According to the sheriff's office, after school hours on Monday, school staff was notified that a note had been located that claimed an act of violence would happen at the school on Tuesday. School staff alerted the sheriff's office and also sent emails to alert parents.

Investigators said the note was written by an unidentified student and after a thorough investigation, they said the threat was not viable. However, deputies, detectives, and school resource officers were at the scene on Tuesday morning out of an abundance of caution.

So far, no further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH