Student threatens Mohave County school, law enforcement say threat is not viable

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they received a threat against Black Mountain Elementary School in Golden Valley.

According to the sheriff's office, after school hours on Monday, school staff was notified that a note had been located that claimed an act of violence would happen at the school on Tuesday. School staff alerted the sheriff's office and also sent emails to alert parents.

Investigators said the note was written by an unidentified student and after a thorough investigation, they said the threat was not viable. However, deputies, detectives, and school resource officers were at the scene on Tuesday morning out of an abundance of caution.

So far, no further details have been released.