Student pedestrian accidents surge in Clark County as community rallies for road safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Student pedestrian accidents have more than doubled in Clark County this school year, prompting urgent calls for action from school officials and members of our community.

So far this school year, Clark County School District says 84 students have been hit by cars on their way to and from school, up from 39 students struck during the same time last year.

"It's enough. I say enough. We say enough to these situations that can be avoided by adult actions. We need immediate action with the community's help to protect our children," said Jhone Ebert, CCSD superintendent.

Arabella Thomas, who walks her nieces to and from school almost every day, said the roads around her neighborhood can be dangerous.

"The cars be going crazy," Thomas said. "Half of the time we are being mindful of the cars, but the cars are not being mindful of the people that are walking."

Thomas worries about her nieces making it to school safely and believes the community needs to come together to address the problem.

"We really need to come together," Thomas said.

Metro Police used their National Night Out event at Bob Price Park in northeast Las Vegas to connect with families and remind parents about road safety.

"Fellowship, hang out with everybody. Show them that there's a human side to what we do, and we get to enlist them to help us in the reduction of things that need to go down so they can have fruitful lives. And one of those things is the fatal car accidents that continue to happen," said Jonathan Riddle, captain for Metro's Northeast Area Command.

Riddle emphasized the importance of electric bike and scooter safety, noting that parents need to understand their children's capabilities when purchasing these devices.

"It's important that these parents, when they buy these bikes for their kids they recognize their capabilities and do what they can so they are safe. Helmets, pay attention. They have to follow all the same traffic laws, stop signs, speed limits all and they need to know that and reinforce that, especially if they are going to provide these high-power machines," Riddle said.

The safety message extends beyond law enforcement. Shariece, a coach at Be Beyond Great Tumbling, says she reminds her team to be careful when they're out on the road.

"We are reiterating them to make sure they are being aware of their surroundings," Shariece said.

Community members with traffic concerns are encouraged to report them to their county commissioner immediately.

