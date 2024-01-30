Student arrested at Silverado High School after fight with 'knife involved'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student has been arrested at a local high school following an altercation on campus with another student involving a knife.

Channel 13 first heard reports of heavy police activity related to incident at Silverado High School at approximately 12:40 p.m.

The following message was sent to parents this afternoon.

This is Jaime Ditto, Principal at Silverado High School.



I want to provide you with an update. Providing a safe, positive learning environment for our students is our number one priority.



The altercation that occurred between two students did involve a knife and an arrest was made.



Students remained safe in their classrooms as staff continued with regular instruction while police investigated.



School police have cleared the school to return to normal operations and dismissal will occur on time.



Please note there may be increased traffic in the area. We want to ask parents to allow for extra time at dismissal.



Thank you for your patience.

The Clark County School District's police department could not immediately be reached for additional information.

Approximately 2,200 students attend the high school, which is located near the 215 beltway and Spencer Street in the southeast Las Vegas valley.

Earlier this school year, a juvenile was arrested for bringing a gun to the Silverado campus. School administrators said that person was "not associated with the school."

At the end of the 2022-23 school year, two Silverado students were arrested for social media posts that threatened violence toward the school.