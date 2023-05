LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two high schoolers were arrested last week for posting threats toward CCSD schools on social media, according to police.

The students were accused of posting two "separate and different" social media posts, which threatened violence toward Silverado High School.

Police say both students were 15-year-old males who attend Silverado.

Both were arrested for making false terroristic threats against the school, and booked into a juvenile detention center.