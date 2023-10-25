Juvenile arrested for bringing gun on campus at Silverado High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile was arrested outside of Silverado High School on Friday after reports emerged of a gun on campus.

In an email sent to parents and guardians, school administrators said the juvenile taken into custody last week was "not associated with the school."

There was no active threat to the students or school during the incident, according to Principal Jaime Ditto. He added, "Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students."

Read the full email sent to Silverado High School parents below: