Juvenile arrested for bringing gun on campus at Silverado High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A juvenile was arrested outside of Silverado High School on Friday after reports emerged of a gun on campus.
In an email sent to parents and guardians, school administrators said the juvenile taken into custody last week was "not associated with the school."
There was no active threat to the students or school during the incident, according to Principal Jaime Ditto. He added, "Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students."
Read the full email sent to Silverado High School parents below:
This is Jaime Ditto, Principal at Silverado High School.
In an effort to keep you informed of important matters happening in and around our school, we want to inform you that a juvenile not associated with the school was arrested with a firearm on campus.
There was no threat to students or the school. Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your students.
Parents, please remind your student to never hesitate reporting anything that may be a possible safety issue to an adult.
Students and parents can make reports through SafeVoice by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233), through the website at safevoicenv.org, through the free downloadable phone app, or by calling CCSDPD dispatch at 702-799-5411 for immediate attention.
If you have any questions or concerns about your child, please contact the school’s main office at (702) 799-5790.