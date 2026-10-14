Student arrested after bringing gun on campus at Desert Oasis High School

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A student was arrested Tuesday at a southwest Las Vegas high school for bringing a gun on campus, Channel 13 has learned.

The Clark County School District confirmed the arrest in an email from Desert Oasis High School Principal Ian Salzman.

Officials say CCSD police were "quickly contacted" after administrators found the gun, and the student was arrested.

"There were no direct threats to students or staff," Salzman stated.

Parents are being asked to remind their students about the CCSD Code of Conduct and to have conversations with their children about reporting concerning behavior to an adult.

"The consequences of violating the Code of Conduct can result in students facing disciplinary action, and parents will be involved if their child violates these expectations," Salzman stated. "Appropriate disciplinary action" will be taken for the student involved in this incident, he added.

A similar incident at Green Valley High School earlier this month prompted calls from parents for heightened safety measures, including the installation of metal detectors on campus.

Parents demand metal detectors after gun found at Green Valley High School:

Parents demand metal detectors after gun found at Green Valley High School

CCSD's most recent firearms confiscation report shows two handguns have been confiscated on school property since the start of the school year. One of those was at Green Valley; the other was taken from a student at Marion B. Earl Elementary School. The Desert Oasis incident has not yet been included in the report.

In total, police have now confiscated at least 15 guns since July 8, both off and on school property. School police have also seized three BB or air guns on school campuses since Aug. 10, along with 12 knives.

Students are able to report concerns through CCSD's SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233) or online at safevoicenv.org.