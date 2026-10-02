Parents demand metal detectors after gun found at Green Valley High School

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A gun was recovered from a student at Green Valley High School in Henderson, sparking concerns among parents who want Clark County School District to install metal detectors on campuses.

School administration recovered the firearm on Wednesday. CCSD Police were quickly contacted and arrested the juvenile. There were no threats to students or staff.

A concerned mother reached out to me after learning about the weapon. She shared the email sent by the district, which stated:

"Wednesday, school administration recovered a firearm from a student. CCSDPD was quickly contacted and they arrested the juvenile. There were no threats to students or staff."

The parent expressed concerns she wants the district to answer.

"... CCSD is not doing much to have metal detectors and deter this from happening. How much longer until we have something worse?" the parent said.

The incident marks the second time in two weeks that a gun was found on school property. A similar incident last week involved a gun found at Marion B. Early Elementary.

According to data released by CCSD, since July of this year, the district has taken 14 guns and four knives from kids and adults on or near school campuses.

The district said it has added several security enhancements, including:



Single point of entry on campuses

Improved perimeter fencing

Installed new instant alert systems on every campus

Upgrades to security cameras on campuses

CCSD also provided an additional statement citing a study on student safety.

"The most recent Districtwide Survey showed 83.9 percent of students reported feeling safe in school," CCSD said.

The district said its goal is to have the districtwide survey reach 95 percent by 2031.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.