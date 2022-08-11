'Street Outlaws' show lacked Clark County filming permit on night leading to deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ryan Fellows was killed in a fiery crash north of Las Vegas on August 8 while filming an episode of “Street Outlaws” on US 93. Now, Clark County officials say a Clark County film permit was required, but not sought.

Fellows hadn't been a regular on the Street Outlaws television show, but his wife Elizabeth said it was his dream to be on the show side-by-side with other adrenaline junkies pushing the pedal to the metal.

Elizabeth said nearby racers tried to do what they could to get Ryan free from the burning wreckage but couldn't.

Clark County officials say they have no further comment pending OSHA’s investigation.