'Street Outlaws' confirms Ryan Fellows death at 41; show filming northeast of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The official Twitter account for Street Outlaws Monday morning confirmed that Ryan Fellows has died.

"The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows," Street Outlaws said in their Twitter post. "We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss."

According to TMZ, Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming.

KTNV learned that the show was filming in the Apex area of Las Vegas in the beginning of June.

Justin Hopkins, a public information officer with NDOT, said, "NDOT provided a permit to the Street Outlaws TV show to allow filming on Las Vegas Blvd north of US 93. We do not have any additional information related to the crash. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family."