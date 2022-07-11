Watch Now
Filming near northeast of Las Vegas area now being reported as a reality TV show

Jim Flint/13 Action News
A road-closed sign shown on Lake Mead Boulevard at Los Feliz Street on Oct. 3, 2021, for a shooting that has involved authorities.
Posted at 4:56 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 19:32:36-04

(KTNV) — Nevada DOT tweeted Monday morning that there is said to be some roads closed due to filming in the valley.

Nevada DOT said that Las Vegas Boulevard North will be closed to thru traffic north of U.S. 93 northeast of Las Vegas from 6:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. on July 11, 12, 13, and 14.

According to NDOT, a reality show was being filmed in the area. NDOT also says they receive a lot of requests to close roads so filmmakers can use notable areas of the valley in their filming.

Using alternate routes is advised by officials.

13 Action News tried to reach out to the Nevada Film Office regarding what this shut down is for, but they said they are bound by confidentiality.

