Storms across the valley lead to power outages, risky road conditions, and miniature horse loss

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A storm moved through our valley Thursday, causing power outages, hazardous road conditions and a loss for a local nonprofit.

Chaos and tragedy strike as storms move through Las Vegas Valley

The College of Southern Nevada Charleston Campus had a campus-wide power outage in the early afternoon on Thursday, forcing all classes to be canceled.

“When the power went out, it caught me by surprise, and then we had the emergency lights," said CSN freshman Issac Vargas.

Vargas was in math class, getting ready to take a test when the power went out.

“I saw every building went out and police and security had to do building sweeping and get everyone out during the outage," said Vargas.

The power was eventually restored around 7:30 p.m.; however, the college had already announced the campus was closed and all classes were canceled for the rest of the night.

NV Energy posted on social media Thursday saying:

"Rainy conditions are expected across the state, with rain already in the Las Vegas area. Thunderstorm activity is also expected in various locations as soon as this evening and continuing through Saturday. We want to remind our customers that extreme weather may cause outages. Please know our crews are on standby to restore power as quickly and safely as possible when an outage occurs. We appreciate your patience."

Meanwhile, off-campus, rain continued to pour down across our valley, and the power outage forced several street lights to go out, causing confusion on several valley roadways.

“I mean, I like the rain personally, but I guess I’m a little scared to drive," said Paulo Pagsuyon, who had an art class canceled.

“When you’re driving in wet conditions, you have to be careful about what you do," Vargas said

Water puddled on many roads in our valley, causing very wet and slick conditions.

It wasn't just rain that impacted us here in the valley; wind also swept through.

One organization even faced a tragic event due to the wind on Thursday.

Nonprofit Horses 4 Heroes in the northwest valley helps veterans and first responders along with their families. The organization provides recreational, wellness and mental health programs.

A representative told me Thursday, Mickey, a miniature horse, was tragically killed when a tree fell on him Thursday afternoon. They say a strong gust of wind knocked the tree over.

Mickey was known as a favorite among the people the organization helped.

They're now asking for the community's assistance during this time of need. The organization is seeking help to cover the more than $600 expense to cremate the mini horse and to help remove any dead trees from the property.