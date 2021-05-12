Station Casinos receive 100% gaming floor occupancy approval for Las Vegas-area properties

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos reports it is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the Nevada Gaming Control Board to increase its gaming floor occupancy to 100 percent at all of its properties.

The company said the change in occupancy is effective immediately for all of its properties that includes: Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Boulder Station, Sunset Station and Santa Fe Station.

Station Casinos says since early April is has helped its employees and their family members get vaccinated by opening clinics at all of its properties. And, as a result, the company has been able to vaccinate an overwhelming majority of its team members.

The company also says it will continue its internal vaccination efforts and vaccination awareness campaign throughout May and into the summer while continuing to educate, incentivize and reward its team members.

Additionally, Station Casinos says it will continue its partnership with Clark County by providing a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Texas Station.

Wednesday, the company thanked Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Clark County Commissioners and local government officials for their steadfast leadership and guidance.

And Station Casinos extended a warm welcome to all returning guests.

