State report card shows CCSD proficiency gains in some areas, but math scores remain a concern

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new state report card shows Clark County School District students made modest gains in several subjects, but math proficiency rates remain low — and the district continues to trail state averages in key categories for grades 3 through 8.

Grades 3–8: Math and English language arts

Statewide, 36.2% of students in grades 3 through 8 are proficient in math, up from 35.4% in 2025. In English/Language arts (ELA), the statewide proficiency rate is 45.2%, down slightly from 45.6% the year before.

CCSD proficiency rates trail state averages, report card shows

CCSD trails in both categories. The district's math proficiency rate stands at 33.8%, and its ELA proficiency rate is 43.3%. That means the vast majority of 3rd through 8th grade students in the district are not proficient in either subject.

High school results: Some growth, but math still a challenge

Nevada state report card results

Among high school juniors, ELA proficiency increased 2.4%, rising from 48.8% to 51.2%.

Math proficiency also saw a slight increase of about 1.6%, climbing from 20.7% to 22.3% — but fewer than 1 in 4 juniors are proficient in math.

Science showed the most growth, with 9th and 10th grade proficiency rising about 4.1%, from 22.9% to 27%.

Funding and investment

Part of the conversation around student performance comes back to funding. Nevada's per pupil spending remains well below the national average.

Dr. Jesse Welsh, deputy superintendent of teaching and learning, said legislative investments have made a difference.

"I think the data speaks to that, so every time we have seen investments made by our legislature, again, we always appreciate when we see those investments come through, we have seen results," Welsh said.

Welsh also acknowledged the district still has significant ground to cover overall.

"We have some specific targets that are outlined in our specific strategic plan, so we're making progress to those goals, but yeah, we still have a lot of work to do," Welsh said.

This year, the Nevada Department of Education is also rolling out a new framework that uses a 3-point scale, taking into consideration a district's support and student outcomes. CCSD received an overall score of 2.

Welsh said the district came close to earning a 3, but one category held it back.

"We were really hoping for a 3. It was that one 1 that kept us from getting to exceeding standards and it speaks specifically to making sure there is parity in terms of teacher vacancies at our title schools vs. our non-title schools and while we were close, we were not at that level of parity," Welsh said.

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