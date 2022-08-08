State police: School bus catches fire on 215 near Hualapai; no injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was a rough first day of school for one Clark County School District bus driver whose bus caught fire on Monday.

Nevada State Police said the bus was traveling westbound on the 215 Beltway at 12:30 p.m. and had just passed Hualapai Way when it caught fire "due to a mechanical issue."

#RoadClosure At approximately 12:30 p.m. a school bus was traveling WB on IR215, just west of Hualapai when it caught fire, due to mechanical issues. The bus was not occupied with any passenger except the driver and they were able to exit the bus safely. pic.twitter.com/3YO6sihbU9 — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) August 8, 2022

The driver was the only person and board and was able to exit the bus safely, state police said.

Before it caught fire, the driver had pulled the bus to the right shoulder, according to NSP. Fuel leaked into the roadway, necessitating the closure of the freeway to clean it up.

State police estimated the closure would last for approximately two hours. Officials said traffic would be diverted off the freeway at Hualapai.