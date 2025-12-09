LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The new West Las Vegas Library is set to open its doors Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

However, Justin Hinton received a tour ahead of the big day.

State-of-the-art library set to open in Historic Westside

The 41,000+ square-foot building is more than twice the size of its predecessor and is located about a half-mile down the street at 1861 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The two-story building is equipped to become a hub for literacy, technology, small business development and community in the Historic Westside, right from a visitor’s first steps.

“We have laptop stations, high seating, so that was the intent, right, make people come in, feel comfortable, be able to give them a place to gather,” said John Vino, general services director for the Las Vegas Clark County Library District.

Throughout the library, you’ll also find touches of history and culture, from timelines marking significant events in Historic Westside history to prominent Black figures in Las Vegas history and American history.

There’s even an endcap highlighting Juliana Urtubey, Nevada’s first national Teacher of the Year recipient.

“If we did this right, every time you turn around, you'll see something else interesting as you walk around the library that should capture your imagination and make you want to go take a peek at what's that over there,” Vino said.

There’s also an event center with theatrical lighting and a commercial kitchen attached.

“If you're having a wedding, you know, we can handle it at this point,” Vino said.

Maybe for future journalists or those who want to get involved in the music business, there’s a place to record podcasts, your next single and even a green room.